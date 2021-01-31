Opinion

Ramaphosa offers us a limp red herring when what we really need are Covid vaccines

It is a tactic as old as the hills - when a leader finds himself in a spot of bother at home, he looks elsewhere for a scapegoat or tries some manoeuvre to change the subject, such as manufacturing a crisis or suddenly finding a reason to go to war. That not only deflects attention from the real crisis, it also unites the nation behind the leader and against a common enemy.



The 9/11 attacks, for instance, were almost a godsend for George W Bush. He launched the invasion of Iraq in retaliation, rescuing his flailing presidency and ensuring a second term...