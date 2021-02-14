Opinion
Action, not fancy figures of speech
Metaphors are fine, but the president will need more than clever words to convince the nation
14 February 2021 - 00:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa's government is good at inventing metaphors to explain the nation's hardships and offer hope.
Tito Mboweni, his reluctant finance minister, used the image of the aloe to represent endurance before an economic recovery. The collapsed SAA benefited from metaphoric generosity when Mboweni suggested the national airline would rise like a phoenix, the self-immolating bird that rises from its ashes...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.