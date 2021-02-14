Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Action, not fancy figures of speech

Metaphors are fine, but the president will need more than clever words to convince the nation

14 February 2021 - 00:03 By MPUMELELO MKHABELA

President Cyril Ramaphosa's government is good at inventing metaphors to explain the nation's hardships and offer hope.

Tito Mboweni, his reluctant finance minister, used the image of the aloe to represent endurance before an economic recovery. The collapsed SAA benefited from metaphoric generosity when Mboweni suggested the national airline would rise like a phoenix, the self-immolating bird that rises from its ashes...

