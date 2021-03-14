Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Tito Mboweni

14 March 2021 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Shooting his mouth off

Adam Habib nearly walked away with this dubious honour. When he found himself cornered by students the other day for insensitively using the N-word while trying to condemn its alleged use by a colleague at a UK university, our prof chose to embarrass the whole of Southern Africa by claiming that we freely use the word in these parts without consequences...

