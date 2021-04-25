Chad’s liberator was its curse

Idriss Déby Itno seemed to offer his Central African country great hope, but ended up leaving a terrible legacy, writes Helga Dickow

The death of Chad’s president Idriss Déby Itno from injuries sustained on the battlefield just days before he was to start his sixth term in office has been met with shock and incredulity. The Chadian military announced immediately that it would form a transition government headed by Déby’s 37-year-old son, Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, for the next 18 months.



The military’s decision already conflicts with the constitution, which provides that, on the death of a president, an election should be held within 90 days...