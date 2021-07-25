Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Ngizwe Mchunu

25 July 2021 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Video killed the radio star

This mampara’s star was waning. Ukhozi FM had fired him from his maskandi show for misconduct. He had set up an online radio station, but it failed to take off. When he heard that another son of Nkandla was fighting jail time, he decided to join Edward in keeping guard at the homestead gates...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Opinion & Analysis
  2. PETER BRUCE | Week of hell lays bare more than just mall shelves Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | The beginning of the end of ANC rule Opinion & Analysis
  4. OBITUARY | Ben Ngubane: Captured by state capture Opinion & Analysis
  5. One hospital’s Covid-19 diary: 'Every day and night we're dealing with death' Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...