Vaccine hesitancy a whole new way for men to kill women in SA

I found both disappointing and chilling the announcement by newly appointed minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla that men have been hugely underrepresented in the take-up of Covid-19 vaccinations since the start of SA's vaccination drive earlier this year.



The discrepancy is a significant one: of the 7.2-million people in SA who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, only 40% are men. That means 2.88-million men compared to 4.32-million women in the country have presented themselves for a jab. Disappointing indeed...