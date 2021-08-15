Vaccine hesitancy a whole new way for men to kill women in SA
15 August 2021 - 00:00
I found both disappointing and chilling the announcement by newly appointed minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla that men have been hugely underrepresented in the take-up of Covid-19 vaccinations since the start of SA's vaccination drive earlier this year.
The discrepancy is a significant one: of the 7.2-million people in SA who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, only 40% are men. That means 2.88-million men compared to 4.32-million women in the country have presented themselves for a jab. Disappointing indeed...
