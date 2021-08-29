Q&A with Institute for Security Studies' justice& violence prevention programme head Gareth Newham

Police minister Bheki Cele admitted that the latest crime statistics were "eye popping". Chris Barron asked Gareth Newham...

Is there a correlation between rising crime and leadership instability within the police?



There is. Since 2009 we've had eight different people occupying the post of national commissioner. This has led to a fractured, discordant leadership structure...