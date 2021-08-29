Q&A with Institute for Security Studies' justice& violence prevention programme head Gareth Newham
Police minister Bheki Cele admitted that the latest crime statistics were "eye popping". Chris Barron asked Gareth Newham...
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Is there a correlation between rising crime and leadership instability within the police?
There is. Since 2009 we've had eight different people occupying the post of national commissioner. This has led to a fractured, discordant leadership structure...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.