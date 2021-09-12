Q&A with defence committee co-chair Elleck Nchabeleng
The standing committee on defence has decided not to investigate allegations of bribery and extortion against former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is now the Speaker of the National Assembly. Chris Barron asked co-chair Elleck Nchabeleng ...
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Why?
Our mandate was to get a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower, which we didn't get...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.