Q&A with defence committee co-chair Elleck Nchabeleng

The standing committee on defence has decided not to investigate allegations of bribery and extortion against former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is now the Speaker of the National Assembly. Chris Barron asked co-chair Elleck Nchabeleng ...

Why?



Our mandate was to get a sworn affidavit from the whistleblower, which we didn't get...