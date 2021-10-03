It's time to rope in the creatives in the war against anti-vaxxers

We often measure the impact and severity of public sector corruption in SA in rands and cents lost, or in the number of services which could have been delivered had the money not been stolen. We consider the number of schools that could have been built, the hospitals that might have been better staffed, or the roads that would have been better maintained had the funds not been diverted from their intended purpose.



But sometimes we fail to measure the true opportunity cost of corruption. The crises which could have been averted and the lives that might have been saved were some government officials capable of exercising even an ounce of selflessness and keeping their hands out of the till...