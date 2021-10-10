Failed public training system makes this no country for young people
Improving the prospects of SA’s millions of jobless youngsters will take tough policy reforms in the areas of growth constraints and labour intensity, as well as changes to private and state-run efforts in skills transfer
10 October 2021 - 00:00
‘If you can’t solve the problem of getting the majority of young people into work, it may not matter what other problems you solve,” said Nobel prize winner Paul Romer.
Almost half of the 20-million South Africans who are 15-34 years old are NEETs —“not in education, employment, or training”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.