Failed public training system makes this no country for young people

Improving the prospects of SA’s millions of jobless youngsters will take tough policy reforms in the areas of growth constraints and labour intensity, as well as changes to private and state-run efforts in skills transfer

‘If you can’t solve the problem of getting the majority of young people into work, it may not matter what other problems you solve,” said Nobel prize winner Paul Romer.



Almost half of the 20-million South Africans who are 15-34 years old are NEETs —“not in education, employment, or training”...