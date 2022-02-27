Economic growth requires an intelligent design

Military and intelligence structures not only secure a country’s physical security; they serve to protect and further its greater national and strategic interests and build the economy

SA’s intelligence agencies and the military have an important role in building the economy, but unfortunately it’s one they have failed to fulfil.



According to the report of the expert panel into the July 2021 civil unrest, “there was a significant intelligence failure to anticipate [the violence]” at great cost to the economy...