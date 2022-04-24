Top Leader

Tempers in parliament demonstrate how Eskom is adding to our stress loads

The ANC must bear the blame for the failing utility, but board member Busisiwe Mavuso could have comported herself with more dignity at the Scopa hearings.

You'd have to be living under a rock if you did not know that Eskom is in crisis. You'd also have to be pretty obtuse not to know that all the blame for its current malaise lies at the door of the ANC, the governing party for the past 28 years...