How one mother learnt to breathe again after the suicide of her son
07 November 2021 - 00:00
All royalties from the publication of Waterboy by Glynis Horning go to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), which is important to the author because handing her private pain to a public audience was not an easy decision to make.
“It was an internal struggle,” Horning says. “Initially it wasn’t going to be released to the world. I was just putting myself down, putting myself on paper, thinking I would burn it at the end. Then my three best friends said this can help other people, and at the same time a few people had reached out to me saying that chatting to me might be helpful. I shared what I’d written with a few more people and they said it helped, so I thought if it can help, then I must put it out there.”..
