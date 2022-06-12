Stolen youth: Battling the demons of the Border Wars
Jonathan Ancer talks to author Norman McFarlane about the post-traumatic stress disorder suffered by so many South Africans whose youth was shattered by both internal and external conflict
12 June 2022 - 00:00
On Norman McFarlane’s 20th birthday, his comrades presented him with a tin of bully beef. On top of it was a makeshift candle fashioned from a twig. But he didn’t have the stomach to celebrate and he couldn’t eat. A few hours earlier he had walked through a battlefield littered with corpses. Some of the corpses were missing limbs and heads, some looked as if they were asleep and others lay “impossibly contorted in death”. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.