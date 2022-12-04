Incidentally...
Was Ramaphosa just saving up to see Trevor?
It seems as though South Africa, in terms of hosting top global talents, has fallen back into the way of the Bantustan
There is a theory that President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala piggy-bank was merely his attempt to save enough money to buy tickets for Trevor Noah’s tour of South Africa in 2023...
