Incidentally...
Gentlemen only, ladies forbidden?
16 April 2023 - 00:00
Ever since I wrote about acronyms and abbreviations, readers have been sending me interesting and sometimes hilarious examples of both. The one I found most astonishing is that “golf” allegedly started out as an acronym for “gentlemen only, ladies forbidden”. (Which is a lower-case acronym because it forms a word you can say: otherwise it would be the abbreviated GOLF.)..
