Incidentally...
Is a love of escapism bred in our bones?
The point is not whether we want Bester to remain free (we don’t). The point is our fascination with escape-from-jail stories
02 April 2023 - 00:00
The story fascinating every South African right now is the escape of “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester, first from prison in Bloemfontein and then from his girlfriend’s extremely fancy house in Sandton...
Incidentally...
Is a love of escapism bred in our bones?
The point is not whether we want Bester to remain free (we don’t). The point is our fascination with escape-from-jail stories
The story fascinating every South African right now is the escape of “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester, first from prison in Bloemfontein and then from his girlfriend’s extremely fancy house in Sandton...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos