A view from Germany on war and the climate crisis
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock is in SA this week for the two-yearly meeting of the two countries’ Binational Commission. She answered questions from the Sunday Times ahead of her visit
South Africa is an international heavyweight and, since the end of apartheid, has been one of the leaders of the continent. Therefore, the most pressing global topics will be high on our agenda, such as our common fight against the climate crisis and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which has painful effects on both Europe and Africa.
But we also have ambitious plans to intensify relations between our two countries: my visit marks the meeting of our Binational Commission, created by Nelson Mandela during his time in office in the spirit of shaping our common future together. In the margins of this year’s meeting, we will sign agreements on co-operation in vocational training as well as green hydrogen. When we talk about deepening German-South African relations, we mean business.
ON RUSSIA'S WAR AGAINST UKRAINE
I do not believe in Cold War thinking. We live in a multipolar world, which is held together by a set of rules ensuring our peaceful coexistence, called the UN Charter, to which our countries are committed.
Russia broke those rules. It invaded its smaller neighbour Ukraine with the aim of erasing it as an independent state. Every day it is bombing schools, hospitals, power stations. It has killed thousands of innocent civilians and willingly caused a global energy and food crisis.
I understand that in a country about 9,000km away some may ask: why do you expect us to get involved? Similarly, not everyone in my country follows current affairs in Mozambique or the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). But I encourage everyone to ask themselves: what reaction would I expect from the international community if this war took place in my neighbourhood? Each country must decide how to respond to this breach — do we uphold the rules that protect us all? Or do we allow such behaviour to become the new norm? I don’t see how that would be in any country's interest.
The African peace initiative can be a good opportunity to bring South Africa’s weight to bear. South Africa's voice matters on the international stage: when the country of Mandela and Desmond Tutu speaks out against injustice, the world listens.
ON OUR ECONOMIC RELATIONS
Your country is Germany’s most important trade and investment partner on the African continent. More than 500 German companies are invested in South Africa, among them BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen. Together they create more than 100,000 jobs and account for about 10% of South Africa's exports in manufactured goods.
The reason for that is not just South Africa's well-skilled workforce. South Africa is living proof that democracy, a free and outspoken media and an independent judiciary are the best guarantees for investors. When democracies work together, everyone stands to benefit, not just politically but economically.
It is no secret that high crime, social injustice and corruption are worries for prospective investors in any country. Many businesses in South Africa have also been affected by the energy crisis, and this is holding back investment in new production sites. That is why our two countries put so much emphasis on co-operation in developing green energy projects.
ON THE CLIMATE CRISIS
For many years my country wasted precious time by failing to tackle the phase-out of coal in parallel with the expansion of renewable energies. This neglect is now costing us dearly as we are forced to move ahead at twice the speed. But even Russia's war has not pushed us off track: yes, we had to temporarily reactivate a handful of coal plants we had held in reserve, to keep families warm in the freezing winter.
But Germany is moving full steam ahead with its green energy transition. We are making a substantial investment in in renewables, and are sticking to our target of exiting coal- and gas-based power generation by 2030. Last month, 66% of our electricity came from renewables, a new record.
We know from experience that the transition is not always easy. Coal mining was an important employer in my home state, and it took years to build a consensus on a phase-out plan that protects workers' livelihoods, creates new business opportunities and allows us to meet our climate goals.
But the climate crisis does not wait for us. And the injustice is that many of the poorest countries, including in Africa, are hit hard by its effects even though they have contributed little to it. Nonetheless, saving our planet requires us all to phase out fossil fuels and switch to renewables as soon as possible.
That is why Germany and other international partners are supporting South Africa with a “just energy transition partnership”. The good news is: renewables are not only the best way to save our planet, they are also the cheapest and quickest way to generate additional energy and end the energy crisis in South Africa.
ON GREEN HYDROGEN
From my perspective, South Africa is in a unique position to benefit from the green hydrogen boom. There are few countries with better climate conditions and comparable home-grown expertise and technology. As the world is transitioning towards green energy, it thirsts for green hydrogen — and is willing to pay a lot of money for it.
Germany and other European countries are diversifying their energy supplies at record speed because Russia decided to use its oil and gas as an economic weapon against us. The South African economy stands to gain a profitable new export sector and to create thousands of jobs. Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chancellor Olaf Scholz launched a landmark project on green hydrogen-based aviation fuels, and we are working to make sure that is only the beginning.
The climate crisis is the biggest driver of conflict and the greatest security threat to the world. That is why we all, and especially industrialised countries, have a responsibility to do everything in our power to contain and mitigate it while there is still time
ON EQUAL RIGHTS
Racism, xenophobia and far-right extremism are poison for all democracies. Wherever they rear their heads, it is the responsibility of free societies to push back with determination. Especially when societies come under pressure from war, inflation or economic uncertainty, extremists and autocrats find fertile ground for their divisive slogans.
That is why it is important for those who believe in peace, equal rights and tolerance to work together. I am convinced that, in the 21st century, a modern foreign policy must include standing up for equal rights, not just for men and women, but for all people regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, as well as addressing the legacy of colonialism. That is at the centre of our concept of feminist foreign policy, and my South African colleague Naledi Pandor and I see eye to eye on these topics.
ON SECURITY IN AFRICA
Africa and Europe are neighbours, therefore Africa’s security is also Europe’s security. When conflicts rage on the African continent, we feel the effects in Europe, just as African countries feel the effects of Russia starting a war of aggression in Europe. Thus, the fighting in Sudan, the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel region and the repeated cycles of violence in eastern DRC — to name a few — worry me and my European colleagues.
At the same time, the AU and other regional organisations have shown success in finding African solutions for African problems and have developed unique expertise and experience in mediation and conflict resolution, which we try to support where we can. That is why there was never a question in my mind that Germany should support the AU’s long-standing request for membership in the G20.
Naturally, military action is only one piece of the sustainable stability puzzle. We know that the climate crisis is the biggest driver of conflict and the greatest security threat to the world. That is why we all, and especially industrialised countries, have a responsibility to do everything in our power to contain and mitigate it while there is still time.