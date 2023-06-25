A view from Germany on war and the climate crisis

ON THE CLIMATE CRISIS

For many years my country wasted precious time by failing to tackle the phase-out of coal in parallel with the expansion of renewable energies. This neglect is now costing us dearly as we are forced to move ahead at twice the speed. But even Russia's war has not pushed us off track: yes, we had to temporarily reactivate a handful of coal plants we had held in reserve, to keep families warm in the freezing winter.

But Germany is moving full steam ahead with its green energy transition. We are making a substantial investment in in renewables, and are sticking to our target of exiting coal- and gas-based power generation by 2030. Last month, 66% of our electricity came from renewables, a new record.

We know from experience that the transition is not always easy. Coal mining was an important employer in my home state, and it took years to build a consensus on a phase-out plan that protects workers' livelihoods, creates new business opportunities and allows us to meet our climate goals.

But the climate crisis does not wait for us. And the injustice is that many of the poorest countries, including in Africa, are hit hard by its effects even though they have contributed little to it. Nonetheless, saving our planet requires us all to phase out fossil fuels and switch to renewables as soon as possible.

That is why Germany and other international partners are supporting South Africa with a “just energy transition partnership”. The good news is: renewables are not only the best way to save our planet, they are also the cheapest and quickest way to generate additional energy and end the energy crisis in South Africa.

ON GREEN HYDROGEN

From my perspective, South Africa is in a unique position to benefit from the green hydrogen boom. There are few countries with better climate conditions and comparable home-grown expertise and technology. As the world is transitioning towards green energy, it thirsts for green hydrogen — and is willing to pay a lot of money for it.

Germany and other European countries are diversifying their energy supplies at record speed because Russia decided to use its oil and gas as an economic weapon against us. The South African economy stands to gain a profitable new export sector and to create thousands of jobs. Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chancellor Olaf Scholz launched a landmark project on green hydrogen-based aviation fuels, and we are working to make sure that is only the beginning.