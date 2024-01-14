We cannot and will not forget those who were killed on October 7
Last week the Sunday Times published an account of a South African Christian delegation's visit to Bethlehem. Today Rowan Polovin writes about Hamas's attack on Israel
14 January 2024 - 00:00
In the early morning of October 7, the killers arrived at the entrance gate of the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza on the Gaza border. They blew up the gate with explosives and invaded the town...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.