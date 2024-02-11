Sabotage or pilot error? Rietbok speculation stirs anew
Out of the blue a mystery man has produced ‘evidence’ that an air crash sleuth thinks throws new light on the 1967 plane crash
11 February 2024 - 00:00
One evening in October 2021, a man swathed in a scarf, hoodie, mask and dark glasses entered the offices of the Herald in Gqeberha and dropped a parcel at the reception desk addressed to Wouter Botes. He asked if it could be delivered to the night editor. The night editor, John Harvey, was requested to see to it that Botes received the parcel unopened...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.