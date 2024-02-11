Down memory lane: an exile’s journey

Oyama Mabandla reflects on where he was when Mandela was released 34 years ago today, which takes him down memory lane to halcyon moments in his exile journey, having dinner with Chris Hani while Duke Makasi's album played on the turntable

Most South Africans know exactly where they were on this day 34 years ago, as Madiba took his first steps towards us and the country he had left behind 27 years previously. I was a university student in California. I had received an invitation to a watch party at the home of the economist, Neva Makgetla and her late husband ambassador Zeph Makgetla, where a bunch of comrades from around Los Angeles were gathering to witness this epochal event...