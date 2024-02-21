The role of education in promoting lasting peace in Africa

In Southern Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique experience the destructive impact of violent extremism. Western powers and neighbouring countries intervene in these conflicts.

The number of Africans — young and old, and families — who are forcibly displaced, largely due to conflict, now totals over 40-million people.

Sadly, many children have fallen behind or are missing out on education altogether because of disruptions due to conflict and other crises (such as the Covid-19 pandemic). Extended time out of school has a drastic impact on children’s health, safety and future life choices. Victims of violence, including women and children, suffer mental anguish and maladjustment to society.

What can be done?

It is tempting to think that peace is a goal that is achievable. Yet African leaders and an elaborate African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) have failed to make the continent safe and secure for its people.

When we discuss peace, what do we mean? Let’s start with clarifying “lasting peace”. Lasting peace is a state of uninterrupted calmness.

Positive peace is a more lasting peace that is built on sustainable investments in economic development and institutions. It can also be used to measure a society's resilience, or its ability to absorb shocks without falling back into conflict.

Durable peace occurs when former combatants reconcile their differences and rebuild security, governmental and economic institutions.

Building positive peace is a long-term process that aims to end structural violence by creating conditions necessary for peaceful societies. It requires a sustained commitment to social cohesion and development to fully address root causes of conflict.

The developing world, known as the global South, and Africa in particular, are in desperate need of lasting peace.