ANC too corrupt to pull off renewal
Tainted individuals suspected of fraud are being put forward for important leadership positions
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Things are not always what they seem, particularly in politics. One was reminded of this truism by events last December, within the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay, and Newlands in Durban.
Both structures had convened to elect leaders and chart a path for the party’s renewal. The outcome of both gatherings shows not only regression, but turbulence ahead. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.