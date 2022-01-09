ANC too corrupt to pull off renewal

Tainted individuals suspected of fraud are being put forward for important leadership positions

Things are not always what they seem, particularly in politics. One was reminded of this truism by events last December, within the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay, and Newlands in Durban.



Both structures had convened to elect leaders and chart a path for the party’s renewal. The outcome of both gatherings shows not only regression, but turbulence ahead. ..