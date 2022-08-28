New Zulu king must safeguard the land for the people
Panel which recommended the repeal or amendment of the Ingonyama Trust Act’s failed to recognise the trust’s work in protecting the land within its administration from further dispossession and invasion by narrow political and business interests
28 August 2022 - 00:00 By Thabani Khumalo
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini ascension to the Zulu throne comes with huge challenges. His late father, King Zwelithini, played a leading role in preserving and promoting the Zulu people’s identity, culture, language, traditions and heritage during his 50-year rule. Despite huge political changes he stood firm in resisting any erosion of the values fundamental to the institution of royalty. He was a symbol of unity and hope to his people...
