Moves to decriminalise sex work should be welcomed by all
Legal protection will help address the crisis of gender-based violence in SA
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko
The announcement on Friday by the minister of justice & constitutional development, Ronald Lamola, that the government will expedite legislative amendments to decriminalise sex work in South Africa should be welcome news to all who are animated by the urgent need to address the growing crisis of gender-based violence in our country...
Moves to decriminalise sex work should be welcomed by all
Legal protection will help address the crisis of gender-based violence in SA
The announcement on Friday by the minister of justice & constitutional development, Ronald Lamola, that the government will expedite legislative amendments to decriminalise sex work in South Africa should be welcome news to all who are animated by the urgent need to address the growing crisis of gender-based violence in our country...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos