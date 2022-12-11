Opinion

Moves to decriminalise sex work should be welcomed by all

Legal protection will help address the crisis of gender-based violence in SA

11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

The announcement on Friday by the minister of justice & constitutional development, Ronald Lamola, that the government will expedite legislative amendments to decriminalise sex work in South Africa should be welcome news to all who are animated by the urgent need to address the growing crisis of gender-based violence in our country...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Systems must be modified if sex work is decriminalised Opinion & Analysis
  2. Should sex work be legal in SA? Bill to decriminalise prostitution open for ... South Africa
  3. In Zimbabwe, no sex work means no food News

Most read

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Let’s not allow Ramaphosa to escape accountability because we ... Opinion
  2. CARTOON | Zuma ‘weighs down’ NDZ as Mkhize, Cyril ‘handicapped’ by own scandals Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Ramaphosa’s resignation would hand power to ruthless ... Opinion
  4. OYAMA MABANDLA | Chronicle of a massacre foretold Insight
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Dear ANC, get ready to meet the future. It’s going to be ... Opinion

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...