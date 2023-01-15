Opinion

Fort Hare horrors must mark shift against lawlessness

If the scourge is allowed to take root, it will lead to holders of locally obtained degrees being looked at askance wherever they go

15 January 2023 - 00:00
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

When requiring medical help, we usually trust the doctor to assist us. When we are prescribed medicine, we take it dutifully as directed. And when surgery is required to save our lives and restore us to health, we consent — even if we might not come out alive...

