Opinion

Why are the best people driven out of politics while the worst thrive?

In addition to her courage and intellect, Ardern is possessed of a natural warmth and generosity and her leadership style is born of an authenticity not altered by election to high office

22 January 2023 - 00:00 By Lindiwe Mazibuko

I first met New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden on a Geneva bus in 2015. We were part of a global community of young leaders attending an annual summit. She was a middle bench MP for the Labour Party in her country. I had just graduated and was returning to Harvard after the summit to begin a fellowship at the Institute of Politics. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Moves to decriminalise sex work should be welcomed by all Opinion
  2. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Ramaphosa’s resignation would hand power to ruthless ... Opinion
  3. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Forget knights in shining armour, let's save ourselves Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. ANTON EBERHARD | Moving Eskom to Mantashe's ministry would be a serious mistake Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | Mabuyane’s act of spite will hurt the Eastern Cape Opinion
  3. Durban mayor had great holiday — in Cape Town Hogarth
  4. Mampara of the week: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla Hogarth
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has to get tough on Zimbabwe, now Opinion

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials