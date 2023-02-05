Non-aligned doesn't mean pro-Russia
05 February 2023 - 00:00 By Thapelo Tselapedi
Twelve years ago, in an article titled “A Revolution Nonetheless: The Global South in International Relations”, Cornell University professor Siba Grovogui reminded us that the Global South is not a renunciation of the third world, but rather an adjustment in ideological and political positioning that reflects new contentions regarding colonial legacies (https://www.jstor.org/stable/10.2979/globalsouth.5.1.175#metadata_info_tab_contents). That “non-alignment”, the mainstay of third-world politics, continues to be important in preventing small powers from being drawn into big-power machinations internationally. Today, those words continue to ring true. ..
