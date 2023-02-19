Don't be fooled into believing state capture was aberration, it's cadre deployment at work
19 February 2023 - 00:01
South African politics has always been awash with words and phrases meant to sugarcoat the pill, minimise or even hide the intentions of government policy. Apartheid became separate development. The law that made it a criminal offence for black students to register at so-called white tertiary institutions was called the Extension of University Education Act. The public now seems to have been bamboozled into believing that government-inspired blackouts are actually something more benign and less traumatic called load-shedding. It’s like a drug that’s meant to dull the pain...
