Opinion

SAHRC's Philile Ntuli speaks to Chris Barron about the right to clean water

A report by the South African Human Rights Commission has found that the right of access to clean water for people in KwaZulu-Natal to clean water has been violated for years. Chris Barron asked commissioner Philile Ntuli ...

24 September 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Is there anything in your report that comes as a surprise?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. NEWSMAKER | 'State's food security plan won't protect consumers' Business
  2. Q&A on post-election Zimbabwe with Prof Brian Raftopoulos Opinion
  3. NEWSMAKER | 'Localisation demands won't stop renewables' Business
  4. Q&A with chair of ratepayer association boycotting rates Opinion
  5. Mangosuthu Buthelezi: From warmonger to peacemaker Insight

Latest

  1. PETER BRUCE | Our leaders: living the high life in the twilight zone Opinion
  2. Mampara of the week: Jackie Phamotse Hogarth
  3. CARTOON | Metro municipalities grapple with worsening water shortages Opinion
  4. WIM DE VILLIERS | Join the rolling maul to a brighter future Opinion
  5. TONY LEON | Editing history to escape the truth Opinion

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...