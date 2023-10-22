Opinion

CARTOON | What's in fighter Busisiwe Mkhwebane's CV?

22 October 2023 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was sworn in as an MP on Friday.

Mkhwebane announced her membership of the EFF this week and was swiftly elevated to the national legislature by the party.

“Remember how many reports I have issued where I’ve recommended improvement of systems [and] removing systemic challenges, and [said that] some of the proposals need policy changes? If you are in parliament as well, they will be implemented.

“MPs have the biggest role to play to make sure reports of the public protector and all chapter 9 institutions are implemented, and we hold the executive, the authorities and accounting officers to account. That would be the best ever,” she said.

