SA's stance on Israel devoid of diplomacy
19 November 2023 - 00:00
South Africa is rapidly making itself irrelevant to the future of the Middle East. In a way, it may not matter at all. We have not been a factor in that part of the world since World War 2. More than 10,000 South African soldiers were taken prisoner by the Nazis at Tobruk in Libya in 1942 and more than 700 were killed in the more successful battle of El Alamein when the British Eighth Army defeated the German general Erwin Rommel...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.