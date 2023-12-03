Heady pledges we never have to honour
If those Chinese charity generators ever reach their intended recipients, I’ll eat my hat
03 December 2023 - 00:02
It isn’t hard to understand why President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided not to make public the results of his consultations with cabinet ministers on the performance agreements they signed in 2019. The agreements strain under the weight of flowery promises, wistful targets and grandiose vision. They expire in April next year and most will have failed to some significant degree...
