SA has made great progress towards an Aids-free future, but many challenges persist
HIV still poses a serious risk to SA's health, especially among the youth, writes Angie Motshekga
03 December 2023 - 00:00
As a result of delivering sex education, vaccinating more than 80% of grade 5 girls against the human papilloma virus (HPV), deworming more than 3.5-million pupils in grades R-7, and feeding 9.6-million pupils every day, we are making strides in combating HIV/Aids in schools...
