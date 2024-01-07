Another victim of the Zuma years: vibrant public discourse
Remember the good old days of debate about the intersection of race and the economy? That all evaporated in the heat of state capture kleptocracy
07 January 2024 - 00:00
Just over a decade ago, public debate raged about South Africa’s fault lines of racial inequality and the gains it was making towards redressing them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.