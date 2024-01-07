Opinion

MK party could turn Zuma into the new Buthelezi

Palace tensions will lead to delays in appointing the 'nation’s' prime minister, leaving a vacuum only a Zulu-speaking leader such as Zuma can occupy

07 January 2024 - 00:00 By Lucky Mathebula

The late Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi once said: “So long as the Zulu people are here, clearly I will still have a role in this country.”..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. FM LUCKY MATHEBULA | Black well-to-do the strongest cards in SA's electoral pack Opinion
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | We need to talk about the future Opinion
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | A coalition government could help reset public service Opinion & Analysis
  4. LUCKY MATHEBULA | (Re)building a capable state is possible. Here’s what it will ... Opinion
  5. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Public service is a vocation, not a ticket to trough Opinion
  6. LUCKY MATHEBULA | The public service must be protected from collapse Opinion

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | Cry, the murderous country Opinion
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Zuma and MK party could be kingmakers in KZN Opinion
  3. PATRICK BULGER | ANC party would not be the same without the cake Opinion
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | To hope for 1994 all over again looks like wishful thinking Opinion
  5. How Chris Pappas plans to change South Africa Insight

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...