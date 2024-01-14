Cyril’s also playing domestic politics in The Hague
Resurrecting the outlines of the struggle against apartheid would suit Ramaphosa just fine in the next few months before the election
14 January 2024 - 00:02
South Africa did itself no harm this week when it argued before the UN’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague that Israel’s bombardment and invasion of Gaza are genocidal in intent and are thus in violation of international law and should immediately cease pending a full hearing...
