Mashaba’s election mojo is fine and ActionSA is flourishing
The commentariat gets excited about the glitz of stadium events or distracted by new political players like a baby who sees shiny car keys
Anyone who has worked for ActionSA president Herman Mashaba agrees that they have never met a harder-working politician. It is not uncommon to get phone calls from him before 7am or e-mails after 10pm to discuss campaign events. It’s a habit he learnt from launching a successful business from the boot of his car, and from being mayor of Johannesburg, where the boundaries between personal and professional were blurred as all attention had to be diverted to the project at hand. S'thembiso Msomi’s assertion that “Mashaba’s election mojo goes missing in action” (Sunday Times, February 18) (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/opinion/2024-02-18-mashabas-election-mojo-goes-missing-in-action/) is therefore at best naiveté from a deeply respected media man...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.