Danger lurks for parties entering into coalition with ANC after elections
14 April 2024 - 00:00
The DA or the IFP could be wounded if they go into an alliance with the ANC after the elections to prevent a “doomsday” coalition between the ANC and the EFF, no matter how good the intentions...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.