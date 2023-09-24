We must remember to forget if we are to survive as a nation
Xolela Mangcu, in response to Bongani Ngqulunga's assessment of Mangosuthu Buthelezi's legacy, dissects the contradictions exposed in reactions to Buthelezi's death
24 September 2023 - 00:00
When I was a kid growing up in Ginsberg, Steve Biko’s hometown, there was a song whose lyrics went like this: “mZulu, mXhosa, mSotho hlanganani, izophela i-apartheid.” What I find instructive about that song is that it did not deny the existence of our respective ethnic identities. All it asked was that such identities do not come at the expense of our national aspirations as black people. ..
