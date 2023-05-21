It’s the wrong fork in the road that leads to Moscow
How do we go wrong by alienating the US and cosying up to Russia? Let us count the ways
21 May 2023 - 00:00 By Xolela Mangcu
South Africa’s embrace of Russia in the war against Ukraine is both immoral and stupid. There is just no sugar-coating a strategic blunder of such monumental proportions. That the government’s position is immoral is a no-brainer, but the reasons that make it so bear repeating for a political party that long ago traded political morality for self-dealing. ..
