The Leading Edge

David versus Goliath adds lots of drama to the T20 tournament

David, as slight as he is short, walks back to his mark swinging his skinny arms as hard as he dares to take his attention off the terrifying thump of his heart. Can it really be that loud?Many metres away, to the right of the crease, towering above pads almost tall as David and hunched over a bat hewn from most of a decent-sized willow tree, is Goliath.