Hunt is king of cups as the Students claim R4m TKO

A cheeky back-heel in the 90th minute by substitute Vincent Pule gifted Bidvest Wits R4-million and their first Telkom Knockout (TKO) cup in 22 years at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu township yesterday. The Students beat a Bloemfontein Celtic side that was hoping to win this trophy for a second time after claiming it in 2012.