Sport

Jones go-ahead to coach Lions on SA tour

21 January 2018 - 00:00 By The Daily Telegraph and London

Eddie Jones will be given permission by the Rugby Football Union to coach the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa despite signing a new two-year contract extension this week to remain in his post as England head coach to 2021.

