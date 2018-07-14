Sport

Soccer

PSL sweating on its court appeal against Tendai Ndoro ruling

15 July 2018 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Delaying the start of the 2018/2019 season, even by a single day, will cause irreparable damage to a season which threatens to have one of the most congested fixture lists in the history of the Premier Soccer League.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How Bobby Motaung got Khama Billiat Sport
  2. WATCH | New series turns rugby commentary into comedy Sport
  3. How Bobby Motaung got Khama Billiat Sport
  4. Tendai Ndoro, Ajax Cape Town and PSL all guilty of league chaos Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs turn to Doctor Khumalo for cure Sport

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
X