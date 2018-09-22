Rugby
A change of venue brings Southern Kings glory
23 September 2018 - 00:00
A change of venue was life-giving for the Southern Kings, who recorded an impressive victory against the Glasgow Warriors at the Nelson Mandela University Stadium yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.