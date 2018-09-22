Athletics
Unbanning of Russia dope body panned
23 September 2018 - 00:00
The decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) this week to lift, subject to certain conditions, a ban on Russia's anti-doping authority (Rusada) has been met by an almost unanimous chorus of disapproval from around the world.
