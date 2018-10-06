Soccer
Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu share the spoils
07 October 2018 - 00:00
AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates went toe to toe like two boxers on the offensive in an exciting 1-1 Absa Premiership draw at King Zwelithini Stadium last night.
