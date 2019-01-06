Soccer
Bucs rescue point to stay breathing down Wits' neck
06 January 2019 - 00:00
Bidvest Wits started 2019 in the same way they ended 2018; with a win. This one was against bogey side Free State Stars and it was a significant one from a log perspective.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.