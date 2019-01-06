Unplugged by BBK

Kaizer Chiefs anniversary will be a day to recall 'The Lip and Ace'

Whereas in the past Chiefs have had a conveyor belt that churned out promising prospects for the future, the club is swimming in the shallow end of the talent pool nowadays

Whereas in the past Chiefs have had a conveyor belt that churned out promising prospects for the future, the club is swimming in the shallow end of the talent pool nowadays.